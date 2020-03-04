Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Adam Lenhart Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Of Sacramento, called home to the Heavenly Father February 4, 2020 at the age of 91 years. Beloved husband of 52 years to Rushia Ann Lenhart until her passing in December 2005. George was a loving father to Michael Lenhart (Conni); Patrick Lenhart (Elizabeth); Jeffrey Lenhart (Doreen) and Cynthia Biggers (Keith). He was a proud grandfather of nine grandchildren; Matthew Lenhart (Sarah), Amy O'Brien (Adam), Amanda Payne (Josh), William Lenhart, Jaime Bray (Mark), Jacob Lenhart, Zachary Lenhart, Taylor Whitman (Jacob), Brendan Biggers and four great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife Rushia, parents George Adam Sr. and Olive Lenhart, daughter Deborah Ann and son George Adam Lenhart III. George was born on July 1, 1928 in Bismarck, North Dakota and raised nearby in Hazelton, North Dakota. After graduating from Hazelton High School George attended Jamestown College in Jamestown North Dakota, where he studied Accounting and played on the basketball team. George Enlisted in the Navy and served his country aboard the USS Des Moines as a Dispersing Clerk. George retired after serving over 33 years active and reserve duty with the United States Navy. After his service, George relocated to Eugene, Oregon to join his family. While working at his brother's accounting firm, Segred a fellow coworker and future sister-in-law introduced George to Rushia. In June 1953, George and Rushia were married and started their family shortly after. In 1964, George and Rushia moved their young family to Sacramento and opened P & L Bookkeeping. George was a proud member of Lions Club International for over 50 years. He was an active member of the Country Club Lions. George held numerous positions during his tenure and was the 1981-1982 MD 4C-5 District Governor. George was also a member of the Elks Lodge for over 60 years. George served as a board member of the Home Assistance and Repair Program for Seniors (HARPS) organization. George had wonderful memories of traveling with family and friends throughout the U.S., Europe, Japan and numerous cruises. Private Inurnment with Military Honors is scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Sacramento Valley VA National Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to attend a reception immediately following at Mike & Conni's home in Fair Oaks, CA. Please contact a family member for details. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northern CA Lions Sight Association, P.O. Box 188348, Sacramento, CA 95818.

Of Sacramento, called home to the Heavenly Father February 4, 2020 at the age of 91 years. Beloved husband of 52 years to Rushia Ann Lenhart until her passing in December 2005. George was a loving father to Michael Lenhart (Conni); Patrick Lenhart (Elizabeth); Jeffrey Lenhart (Doreen) and Cynthia Biggers (Keith). He was a proud grandfather of nine grandchildren; Matthew Lenhart (Sarah), Amy O'Brien (Adam), Amanda Payne (Josh), William Lenhart, Jaime Bray (Mark), Jacob Lenhart, Zachary Lenhart, Taylor Whitman (Jacob), Brendan Biggers and four great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife Rushia, parents George Adam Sr. and Olive Lenhart, daughter Deborah Ann and son George Adam Lenhart III. George was born on July 1, 1928 in Bismarck, North Dakota and raised nearby in Hazelton, North Dakota. After graduating from Hazelton High School George attended Jamestown College in Jamestown North Dakota, where he studied Accounting and played on the basketball team. George Enlisted in the Navy and served his country aboard the USS Des Moines as a Dispersing Clerk. George retired after serving over 33 years active and reserve duty with the United States Navy. After his service, George relocated to Eugene, Oregon to join his family. While working at his brother's accounting firm, Segred a fellow coworker and future sister-in-law introduced George to Rushia. In June 1953, George and Rushia were married and started their family shortly after. In 1964, George and Rushia moved their young family to Sacramento and opened P & L Bookkeeping. George was a proud member of Lions Club International for over 50 years. He was an active member of the Country Club Lions. George held numerous positions during his tenure and was the 1981-1982 MD 4C-5 District Governor. George was also a member of the Elks Lodge for over 60 years. George served as a board member of the Home Assistance and Repair Program for Seniors (HARPS) organization. George had wonderful memories of traveling with family and friends throughout the U.S., Europe, Japan and numerous cruises. Private Inurnment with Military Honors is scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Sacramento Valley VA National Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to attend a reception immediately following at Mike & Conni's home in Fair Oaks, CA. Please contact a family member for details. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northern CA Lions Sight Association, P.O. Box 188348, Sacramento, CA 95818. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close