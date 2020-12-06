George Albert "Al" Howenstein Jr.

January 19, 1938 - November 16, 2020

Elk Grove, California - Al passed peacefully in his sleep after a valiant fight with cancer. Al was born in Illinois

and after marrying Carol, his wife of 61 years, moved to California. He began his career in law enforcement as a police officer in San Anselmo, faithfully serving the City for 25 years. During this time, Al earned a B.A. in Criminal Justice from SF State University and was also a proud graduate of the 100th Session of the FBI National Academy. Al was elected Sheriff of Marin County, holding the office from 1978-1982.

Al and Carol moved to Sacramento in 1983 after Al was appointed by then Governor George Deukmejian, to serve as the Director of the California Governor's Office of Criminal Justice Planning. After retirement from a career in public service, he founded the California Association of Licensed Security Agencies, Guards, & Associates (CALSAGA), to improve the quality of service and public perception of the security industry.

Al was active in Sacramento's Point West Rotary and other non-profit organizations, including Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers (Crime Alert) and the Northern California Peace Officers Association.

Al was a devoted family man: a loving husband, father of two daughters, grandfather to five, and great-grandfather to two. Family and friends will remember Al's tales of travel, love of wine and good food, and devotion to community service.

COVID-19 restrictions prevent a gathering; however, Al's memory may be honored with contributions to the Point West Rotary Club Foundation or to the Assistance League of Sacramento's Fresh Start Philanthropic Program.





