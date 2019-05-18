Passed away peacefully at the age of 99 on May 8, 2019 in Roseville, California. He was the son of George Metcalf and Gertrude (McCue) Sherman of Holliston, Massachusetts. He is survived by his wife, Fran of 72 years, children George F. (wife Diane), David (wife Patty), and Claudia, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. After serving in the US Army during World War II, he owned and operated Milford Auto Body in Milford Massachusetts for 13 years. In 1960 he moved his family to California. Once there, he and three of his brothers formed a demolition company that demolished homes making way for the future freeways of the Bay Area. George was an avid collector of many antique automobiles and loved restoring them. He was a long-term member of the Horseless Carriage Club of America as well as the El Dorado, Bay Area and Nor Cal Regional groups. Additionally, he and Fran were docents for the California Automobile Museum. As per his request, there will be no services.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 18, 2019