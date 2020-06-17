George Allyn Snavely
Passed peacefully on May 26, 2020. Born in Sacramento and attended local schools. He was a copartner with his father at Central Auto in midtown. He also worked for the City. He is survived by his daughter, Jenna, son George and wife Rachel, Grandson Lincoln, Mother Celeste, sisters Pamela and Debra and a number of family and friends. Charismatic and funny, George was a lifelong S.F. Giants fan. He Will be forever missed. Due to current conditions, a memorial will be planned at a later date.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 17, 2020.
