"Remember Me, Though I hate to say Goodbye, Remember Me" Born an athletic star, baseball, football, golf, in fact there wasn't a sport he couldn't master. He had the best start with his Dad by his side coaching his little league team, which took him to his dream, playing professional baseball for the Atlanta Braves. A true passion for life, and yes he did live life to the fullest, he lite up a room with his jokes, laughter and playful ways. The family wants to thank the longshoreman for their generous contribution for George's service. George Jr.sadly leaves behind his loving parents, George Sr.and Barbara Ban, he also leaves behind his wife Cindy, he sadly leaves behind his sisters Peggy and Patty, his children, Stephanie and George III, his stepsons, Stephen and Christopher, grandchildren, Haley, George IV, Trenton, Summer,Jayden, Jace, Nicholas, his nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and his dog Rocky. "Even though we're far apart I hold you in my heart, Remember Me" Services will be held on November 10th 2:00 pm, River City Funeral Home. 910 Soule St. West Sacramento

