My Dad, a man of integrity, wisdom,strength of character, unconditional love and a great sense of humor. Love you Peggy "I know I'm who I am today because you were my Dad". So much love Patty My Grandpa always made me feel safe & loved,he put his family first. Love you Tiffini Thank you for passing on to me your big hands and giant heart. Love you Rydoo I was so lucky to have you as my Grandpa, a prankster who brought so many smiles & laughter. "Our rainbow in the sky". Love you Lindsey My special soldier and special great grandpa. Love, Tyler Grandpa, thank you for showing us the true meaning of strength of family. Love you, Noelle A gentle giant, soft spoken, a rock for everyone. Love, George 111 Dad was someone who never took but always gave. He is a treasured part of all of us. Love Jack My husband, my rock of seventy years, you were my heart and soul. Love you Barbara A part of you will live on in us, "A handprint on our hearts"
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 10, 2020