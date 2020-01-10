Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Anthony Ban Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

My Dad, a man of integrity, wisdom,strength of character, unconditional love and a great sense of humor. Love you Peggy "I know I'm who I am today because you were my Dad". So much love Patty My Grandpa always made me feel safe & loved,he put his family first. Love you Tiffini Thank you for passing on to me your big hands and giant heart. Love you Rydoo I was so lucky to have you as my Grandpa, a prankster who brought so many smiles & laughter. "Our rainbow in the sky". Love you Lindsey My special soldier and special great grandpa. Love, Tyler Grandpa, thank you for showing us the true meaning of strength of family. Love you, Noelle A gentle giant, soft spoken, a rock for everyone. Love, George 111 Dad was someone who never took but always gave. He is a treasured part of all of us. Love Jack My husband, my rock of seventy years, you were my heart and soul. Love you Barbara A part of you will live on in us, "A handprint on our hearts"

My Dad, a man of integrity, wisdom,strength of character, unconditional love and a great sense of humor. Love you Peggy "I know I'm who I am today because you were my Dad". So much love Patty My Grandpa always made me feel safe & loved,he put his family first. Love you Tiffini Thank you for passing on to me your big hands and giant heart. Love you Rydoo I was so lucky to have you as my Grandpa, a prankster who brought so many smiles & laughter. "Our rainbow in the sky". Love you Lindsey My special soldier and special great grandpa. Love, Tyler Grandpa, thank you for showing us the true meaning of strength of family. Love you, Noelle A gentle giant, soft spoken, a rock for everyone. Love, George 111 Dad was someone who never took but always gave. He is a treasured part of all of us. Love Jack My husband, my rock of seventy years, you were my heart and soul. Love you Barbara A part of you will live on in us, "A handprint on our hearts" Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close