George Anthony Valine
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Anthony Valine passed on June 18, 2020 at the age of 72. He was a proud Vietnam veteran and VFW Member (post 4647) followed by a 34-year career with the US Post Office, retiring as Postmaster of Loomis. George was a passionate golfer and charter member of the Vintage Park Golf Club. We'll always remember his love of the game and mentorship to those of us still learning; his kind spirit and incredible smile. George was preceded in death by his parents, George Sr. and Laura Valine. He will forever be missed by his family; his wife of 35 years, Jo; his sons Chad, Nick and CJ; daughter in-laws Cristina and Karlie; grandchildren Caressie Rose, Katrina, Caleb and great granddaughter Madilynn; Sisters Susan Landi and Lori Marsalla, brother in-law John Marsalla, and his nieces and nephews. A visitation and vigil will be held on Friday, June 26 at Nicoletti Funeral Home, 5401 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento. A celebration of life will take place on June 27, following private services. More info at caringbridge.org/visit/georgevaline.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved