George Anthony Valine passed on June 18, 2020 at the age of 72. He was a proud Vietnam veteran and VFW Member (post 4647) followed by a 34-year career with the US Post Office, retiring as Postmaster of Loomis. George was a passionate golfer and charter member of the Vintage Park Golf Club. We'll always remember his love of the game and mentorship to those of us still learning; his kind spirit and incredible smile. George was preceded in death by his parents, George Sr. and Laura Valine. He will forever be missed by his family; his wife of 35 years, Jo; his sons Chad, Nick and CJ; daughter in-laws Cristina and Karlie; grandchildren Caressie Rose, Katrina, Caleb and great granddaughter Madilynn; Sisters Susan Landi and Lori Marsalla, brother in-law John Marsalla, and his nieces and nephews. A visitation and vigil will be held on Friday, June 26 at Nicoletti Funeral Home, 5401 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento. A celebration of life will take place on June 27, following private services. More info at caringbridge.org/visit/georgevaline.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 24, 2020.