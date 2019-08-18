George Au, age 83, died peacefully on August 6, 2019. Survived by devoted wife Wanda and loving son Robert, stepmother Moon, brother Ed, numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Mar Shee and Nee Lung Au, brother Henry, sister Helen. George was born in Sacramento on March 12, 1936, and graduated from Sacramento High and Sacramento City College. An Air Force reservist, he worked at McClellan, then for state of CA (DWR, EDD) for 35 years as computer programmer. Designed family home, and very handy with cars, around the house, and in the yard. Generous, kind, helpful, and resourceful. He will be dearly missed. Private services were held. Donations in George's name may be made to or Prostate Cancer Foundation.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 18, 2019