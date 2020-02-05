George Bennett Hendry, 86, passed away surrounded by his family at home in Fair Oaks on January 26, 2020. Born in Sacramento, he graduated from San Juan High School in 1951, then later from Hastings College of the Law. Following his career as an attorney, he was appointed as an administrative law judge for the State of California Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board. George enjoyed spending time with his family, playing tennis, and studying and teaching God's Word. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Marylin, daughters Linda (Russell) Brown and Darlene (Mark) Cullivan, and five grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held on Feb. 8 at 1:00 p.m. at Fremont Presby. Church, 5770 Carlson Dr., Sacto, 95819. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in George's memory to the Eskaton Foundation Life Enrichment Fund, 5105 Manzanita Ave., Carmichael, CA 95608.

