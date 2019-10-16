George Milo Brown joined his wife Mary Jeanette Brown on Sunday October 6, 2019 at the age of 80 in his home in Citrus Heights surrounded by his family. George was a former resident of Pollock Pines and a member of the Placerville Moose Lodge. He worked as a Manager for Roto-Rooter for over 35 years He is survived by his sons Robert, Mike, and George Brown. Daughters Teri Villa and Karla Rapozo. 11 Grandchildren and 20 Great Grandchildren. There will be a celebration of life on November 3, 2019 at Stonegate Mobile Home Park, 7368 Whyte Avenue, Citrus Heights, CA 95621. 2:oo to 4:00.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 16, 2019