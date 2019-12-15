George Byrd Clark

Born July 2, 1930, Gibbon, Neb. and passed away on Dec.4, 2019, in Lincoln,Ca. George graduated from San Jose High School in 1948 and from SJS College in 1953. He spent 37 years as a teacher/administrator in San Jose, Cupertino, Watsonville, Salinas, and Avenal. George also spent 11 years in private American Schools in Latin America. He is survived by wife, Bonnie; daughters Kristen Cozad, Terry Gilmete, and Remy Nutter; sons-in-law Patrick Nutter and Silvestre Gilmete; grandchildren Sara and Stuart Shank, Hannah Cozad, Sophia and Michael Nutter; great grandsons Dayshawn and Michael Shank. For more info on George, please go to http://www.tributes. com/George-Byrd-Clark
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 15, 2019
