George David (Dave) Tallha, a resident of Grants Pass, Oregon, died February 20, 2020. Born on May 13, 1943 at Nellis AFB in Las Vegas, Nevada to parents George and Alice Tallha. David attended schools in Sacramento, including Peter Burnett Elementary School, Peter Lassen Junior High and Hiram Johnson High School, graduating in 1961. After graduating, David worked at the Southern Pacific Rail Yards in Sacramento until he joined the Coast Guard in 1964. He trained as an electrician and served aboard the USCGC Commanche. David met his wife Karen (Pemberton) Tallha in August 1964 while they were cruising their cars on K street in downtown Sacramento. David loved cars and a member of the Burgiemen car club in Sacramento, and later in life enjoyed driving his 2002 Thunderbird with a Thunderbird car club. David also loved trains and was a model railroader. He was also part of Friends of the 1233 in Woodland, a group that restored the steam engine at the Yolo County Fairgrounds. Many of the Tallha family vacations featured train rides in various states. For fun, David became a licensed engineer and ran the Yolo Shortline on excursions from Woodland to West Sacramento. David was building a new model train layout in his workshop in Grants Pass. David worked in banking for much of his career, retiring from 1st Pacific Credit Union in Vallejo where he was the Vice President of Lending. In addition to his wife of 54 years, Karen, David is survived by his daughter Carrie (Tim) and grandson Charlie of Grants Pass, Oregon, his son Daniel (Holly) of Anaheim, California, his sister Carol (Dana) Gard, nephew Christopher Gard and his brother-in-law Russell Pemberton.

