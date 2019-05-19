Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Davis King. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. George Davis King passed on May 11, 2019, at the age of 88. He earned his BA and MA from Howard University and his PhD from Indiana University in 1963. He served in the military for 2 years then worked in higher education for 20 years as a professor, department chair, and consultant to a consortium of 31 HBCs. He served as a principal consultant to the numerous Speakers of the California State Assembly until retiring in 2012. He was honored by the California Legislative Black Caucus in 2017 as a Living Legend as the First California Legislative Black Caucus Consultant; by the California Association of African-American Superintendents and Administrators in 2011 with a Lifetime Achievement Award; and presented The Eternal Flame Public Service Award by then Speaker Herb J. Wesson, Jr., 2004. He was active in several community organizations including Chair of BAPAC-Sacramento and the NAACP. He was born to Isaac H. and Alice King of Sparta, VA, Jan. 16, 1931. He joins his parents, brothers Isaac Jr. and William, sister Mary, and his daughter Shelley. Wives Julia and Shelby also preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 36 years Kathryn, sons George Jr., David, Kevin, Anthony, Gregory, Steven, John, and daughter Irita; over 19 grandchildren (other on the way), 26 great grandchildren (and more on the way) and 1 great great grandchild, and the friends he has enjoyed these many years. Thank you Dr. King. A memorial service will be announced later.

