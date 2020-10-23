1/
George Dennis Carden
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Dennis Carden
April 15, 1944 - September 22, 2020
Sacramento, California - George Dennis Carden passed away peacefully in his home Sept. 22, 2020.
Born on April 15, 1944 in Sacramento. He graduated from Sacramento City College with an AA degree in Mechanical/Electric Engineering Technology with coursework in air conditioning, drafting and math. Served in the Armed Forces, US Marine Corp from 1964-1968. Worked in construction all his life. Loved fishing, camping, hunting and spending time with his family. He was a great cook and enjoyed entertaining family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn, sons Zachary and Stephen, 6 grandkids and many friends. He will truly be missed.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reichert's Funeral & Cremation Services
7320 Auburn Blvd
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
9167292229
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved