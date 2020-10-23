George Dennis Carden

April 15, 1944 - September 22, 2020

Sacramento, California - George Dennis Carden passed away peacefully in his home Sept. 22, 2020.

Born on April 15, 1944 in Sacramento. He graduated from Sacramento City College with an AA degree in Mechanical/Electric Engineering Technology with coursework in air conditioning, drafting and math. Served in the Armed Forces, US Marine Corp from 1964-1968. Worked in construction all his life. Loved fishing, camping, hunting and spending time with his family. He was a great cook and enjoyed entertaining family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn, sons Zachary and Stephen, 6 grandkids and many friends. He will truly be missed.





