George Everett Coleman passed away on Aug. 3, 2019 peacefully in his home. Born in Bridgeport, Neb. to Mabel & Herschel Coleman. He was the oldest of 4 brothers who predeceased him in death & survived by a halfsister Meredith Sackett who lives in Wyo. He is also survived by his wife Gladys, three daughters Diane Rea-Coni Juzek-Kristy Coleman; 6 Grandchildren, 7 Great grandchildren, & 5+ Great great grandchildren. George joined the Marine Corps @ 17 years of age, served in China and was an Island fighter in WWII. He then resided in Reno, Nev. working at various positions for awhile; before joining the US Army and serving with them for 13 yrs. He loved his family & country; talking with everyone. People enjoyed his dry sense of humor. George will be dearly missed by many who loved him. Internment will be at the National Cemetery in Dixon, CA. There will be a service and Celebration of Life at the VFW Post 4647- 3300 U St., Antelope, CA. at 11:30 on Aug. 21, 2019.

