1/1
George Flores Rocha
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Flores Rocha was born in Benjamin, Texas on July 3, 1928. He died at home on May 27th 2020 at the age 91. His wife Betty Rocha preceded him. He had 3 children, Judith Casey {Martin Casey}, James Rocha {Donna Rocha}, and Cynthia Perez. Followed by 3 grandchildren from Judith Casey, 2 grandchildren from James Rocha and 3 grandchildren from Cynthia. With 12 great grand children and 2 great-great grandchildren. Survived by his Sisters Nina Gonzalez {Texas} Marianne Woffenden and her husband Clayton Woffenden {Texas}, Brother Santos Rocha and his wife Janie Rocha {Texas}, with many nieces and nephews. He served in the United States Army for 4 years and United States Air Force for 20 years retiring in June 1972. His Memorial Service will be held on July 3, at 2pm, Mt. Vernon Memorial Park and Mortuary, 8201 Greenback Lane, Fair Oaks, CA. 95628.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Mount Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mount Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary
8201 Greenback Ln
Fair Oaks, CA 95628
9169691251
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved