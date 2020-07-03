George Flores Rocha was born in Benjamin, Texas on July 3, 1928. He died at home on May 27th 2020 at the age 91. His wife Betty Rocha preceded him. He had 3 children, Judith Casey {Martin Casey}, James Rocha {Donna Rocha}, and Cynthia Perez. Followed by 3 grandchildren from Judith Casey, 2 grandchildren from James Rocha and 3 grandchildren from Cynthia. With 12 great grand children and 2 great-great grandchildren. Survived by his Sisters Nina Gonzalez {Texas} Marianne Woffenden and her husband Clayton Woffenden {Texas}, Brother Santos Rocha and his wife Janie Rocha {Texas}, with many nieces and nephews. He served in the United States Army for 4 years and United States Air Force for 20 years retiring in June 1972. His Memorial Service will be held on July 3, at 2pm, Mt. Vernon Memorial Park and Mortuary, 8201 Greenback Lane, Fair Oaks, CA. 95628.



