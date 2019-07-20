George passed peacefully in his sleep at the age of 97. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, three sisters and two brothers. He is survived by his children, Catherine Stigge (Vern), Scott, Jeffrey (Anita), five grandchildren, four great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and his close long-time friend, Ann Lamantia. The family wishes to express deep appreciation to his doctor of 30 plus years, Dr. Robert J. DeBruin along with his professional staff for their compassionate and comprehensive care over the many years. Heartfelt appreciation also goes out to his loving caregivers, Mohini and Meishel who attended to George's every need over the past two years. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of his life at Green Valley Mortuary and Cemetery, Monday, July 22 nd. A viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m. with services to follow at 10:30 a.m. Please bring your stories to share following the service.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 20, 2019