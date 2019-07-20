Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Gardner Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

George passed peacefully in his sleep at the age of 97. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, three sisters and two brothers. He is survived by his children, Catherine Stigge (Vern), Scott, Jeffrey (Anita), five grandchildren, four great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and his close long-time friend, Ann Lamantia. The family wishes to express deep appreciation to his doctor of 30 plus years, Dr. Robert J. DeBruin along with his professional staff for their compassionate and comprehensive care over the many years. Heartfelt appreciation also goes out to his loving caregivers, Mohini and Meishel who attended to George's every need over the past two years. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of his life at Green Valley Mortuary and Cemetery, Monday, July 22 nd. A viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m. with services to follow at 10:30 a.m. Please bring your stories to share following the service.

George passed peacefully in his sleep at the age of 97. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, three sisters and two brothers. He is survived by his children, Catherine Stigge (Vern), Scott, Jeffrey (Anita), five grandchildren, four great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and his close long-time friend, Ann Lamantia. The family wishes to express deep appreciation to his doctor of 30 plus years, Dr. Robert J. DeBruin along with his professional staff for their compassionate and comprehensive care over the many years. Heartfelt appreciation also goes out to his loving caregivers, Mohini and Meishel who attended to George's every need over the past two years. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of his life at Green Valley Mortuary and Cemetery, Monday, July 22 nd. A viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m. with services to follow at 10:30 a.m. Please bring your stories to share following the service. Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close