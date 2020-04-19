Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Gunji Kashiwagi. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

George Gunji Kashiwagi was born in Florin, CA on December 2, 1928 and passed away unexpectedly in Sacramento on March 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Amiko, children Carol (Craig) Yamane, Alan (Ali) Kashiwagi, Diane (Dennis) Shimosaka and Joy (Ray) Howell, grandchildren Nathaniel and Mari Kashiwagi, Jordan and Jacie Shimosaka, brother Sam, sister Natsuko (Ian) Wallace, sister in law Sue Kashiwagi and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by father Yoshisuke, mother Misa and brothers Bill, Paul and Mas. During World War II, George and the family along with all Japanese Americans on the West Coast were interned in camps. George and the family first went to the Arboga Assembly Center near Marysville, CA then to Tule Lake, Newell, CA and then to Minidoka, Idaho. He served in the US Army during the Korean War, stationed in Tokyo. George worked at Aerojet for 33 years, retiring in 1990 as a Business Computing Department Manager. After retiring, he volunteered for the Asian Community Center and Meals on Wheels by ACC for many years. He enjoyed ballroom, swing, tap and line dancing, playing the ukulele, singing in the church choir, bowling, traveling and gambling. Service pending due to the coronavirus pandemic.

