Passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 30, 2019. He was born on September 5, 1924 in Kansas. He was predeceased by his wife and is survived by his Son, his grandchildren and many family and friends. Visitation is on Monday, February 18 from 6 to 10pm and Funeral Service on Tuesday, February 19 at 10am, both at Lombard Funeral Home; 1550 Fulton Avenue, Sacramento. His Committal Service with Military Honors will follow at 12:30pm at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery; 5810 Midway Road, Dixon. All are welcome to attend.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 15, 2019