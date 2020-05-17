George Henry Need Jr. was born March 7th 1943 and passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020 at the age of 77. He was a lifelong Elk Grove resident, who enjoyed spending time with his family, and raising cattle.George grew up on his familys ranch in Elk Grove, and attended Elk Grove High School, where he was an active member of the Future Farmers of America, competed in track and field, and played on the basketball team. He graduated in 1961 and married his high school sweetheart Sandra Mitchell. George was a member and retiree of Operating Engineers Local 3, spending many years as a heavy equipment mechanic for Granite Construction. George is preceded in death by his parents George Sr. and Viola Need, and survived by his loving wife of58 years Sandra, sister Patricia Hassoldt (Steve), brother Michael (Ligia), three daughters Cynthia Donnelly Mark), Linda Donnelly (David), Christine Chappelle (Kenneth), six grandchildren Jennifer (Ben), Stephen (Cassie), Justine, Joshua (Haley), Katherine, Michael, and four great grandchildren. Due to current restrictions in place, a small family only viewing and graveside service will private.



