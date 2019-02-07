1/27/2019 George J. Cerniglia Sr, 91, passed away on January 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Anthony and Josephine Cerniglia (Aldana) and daughter JoAnn. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Ann (Pinola), brother Joe, his children George Jr (Janis), Cathy, Robyn (Joe) and Annette, his 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. There will be a graveside service at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery on February 9, 2019 at 10:00 am.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 7, 2019