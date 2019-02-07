George J. Cerniglia (1927 - 2019)
Obituary
  • "To George Sr. family: was so sorry to hear of his passing...."
    - Linda Fisher
  • "Rest in peace George you were a wonderful person fly with..."
    - WENDY SLATER
  • "Too many funny stories to tell. You will be missed by many...."
    - Toni Cerniglia

1/27/2019 George J. Cerniglia Sr, 91, passed away on January 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Anthony and Josephine Cerniglia (Aldana) and daughter JoAnn. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Ann (Pinola), brother Joe, his children George Jr (Janis), Cathy, Robyn (Joe) and Annette, his 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. There will be a graveside service at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery on February 9, 2019 at 10:00 am.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 7, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home
5401 Folsom Blvd | Sacramento, CA 95819 | (916) 451-7284
