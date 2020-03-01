Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Joseph Wernette M.D.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. George J. Wernette, born July 13, 1925 passed away February 23, 2020, at the age of 94, in his home, surrounded by love. He is preceded in death by parents, Eugene and Florence Wernette, brother Florian (Opal), sisters Clara (Floyd) (Norman), Irene (Mont), and his first wife, Anna Wernette. He is survived by his wife, Jerri, children, Frank (Barbara), Carol (Rick), Cathy (Spyro), Jean (Randall), Patricia (Karl), Mary (Ryan), Laura (Tom), Theresa (Kevin), Courtney, George III, and step children, Doug (Jennifer) and Pamela. George was blessed with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. George was born on a farm in Firth, Idaho. He graduated high school at a young age, finished his undergraduate program in 3 years and while he had always dreamed and planned to become a Doctor, he wondered if he was being called to the Priesthood. He needed help with this decision, and after consulting with the Parish Priest, he was advised to go to Medical School. He joined the Navy and was able to go to Pre Med/Medical School through the Naval ROTC program. He received his Medical Degree at the age of 23, from the University of Minnesota. He was in family practice in McCall, Idaho. George volunteered to join the Air Force during the Korean War and was stationed in Japan, where he served as a Flight Surgeon. Captain Wernette was honorably discharged in 1956. Dr. George Wernette began the journey as a Surgical Resident at Charity Hospital of Louisiana, New Orleans, LA. After completing his surgical residency in 1960, George and his family relocated to Sacramento, California to practice general surgery. He had surgical privileges at Sutter, Methodist, Folsom, American River and Mercy hospitals. He was an associate at UC Davis. In the early seventies, Dr. Wernette co-founded an engineering and manufacturing company, Tri Tool Inc. He retired from surgery and led this successful company for many decades. George was known as a very humble, kind and gentle man. He loved his family and loved his faith. He was a devout believer and devout Catholic, always putting his faith first in his life. He loved to hunt and fish, and many of us have snow skied with him and could not keep up with him. He skied into his early 80's. George served his family, his country and his church. This accomplished man will be greatly missed. For more details, upload photos and to RSVP for George's Reno Rosary Service 3-6-20; Sacramento Funeral Mass & Reception 3-7-20; and Reno Burial Service 3-9-20. Please follow this website address

