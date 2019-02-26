Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Kakishiba. View Sign

George Kakishiba, age 95, passed away at his home in Sacramento surrounded by his family on Monday, February 18, 2019. Preceded in death by his loving wife Taeko, George is survived by their two sons, Alfred and David. A Sacramento resident for 65 years, George retired at age 83 from his landscape maintenance business and was highly regarded by his peers and clients as a high-standards professional. George was widely known as a hard-working individual, who gave much of himself to help others. By humble example, George taught his sons the power of living life with humility, compassion, and perseverance. A memorial service will be held at 10:30am on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Sacramento Buddhist Church, 2401 Riverside Boulevard, Sacramento.

George Kakishiba, age 95, passed away at his home in Sacramento surrounded by his family on Monday, February 18, 2019. Preceded in death by his loving wife Taeko, George is survived by their two sons, Alfred and David. A Sacramento resident for 65 years, George retired at age 83 from his landscape maintenance business and was highly regarded by his peers and clients as a high-standards professional. George was widely known as a hard-working individual, who gave much of himself to help others. By humble example, George taught his sons the power of living life with humility, compassion, and perseverance. A memorial service will be held at 10:30am on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Sacramento Buddhist Church, 2401 Riverside Boulevard, Sacramento. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close