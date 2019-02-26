George Kakishiba, age 95, passed away at his home in Sacramento surrounded by his family on Monday, February 18, 2019. Preceded in death by his loving wife Taeko, George is survived by their two sons, Alfred and David. A Sacramento resident for 65 years, George retired at age 83 from his landscape maintenance business and was highly regarded by his peers and clients as a high-standards professional. George was widely known as a hard-working individual, who gave much of himself to help others. By humble example, George taught his sons the power of living life with humility, compassion, and perseverance. A memorial service will be held at 10:30am on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Sacramento Buddhist Church, 2401 Riverside Boulevard, Sacramento.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 26, 2019