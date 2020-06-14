George Karagianes
George Karagianes, age 95, died peacefully on May 29, 2020. Born October 27,1924, in Boise, Id, he was the oldest of three boys born to Tom and Mary Karagianes. He attended Boise High School and entered the U.S. Army on March 27, 1944. After Basic Training, he was assigned to the 106th Infantry Division, 422nd regiment. After only 10 days on the front line, he was captured on December 19, 1944 during the first days of the Battle of the Bulge. He spent seven months as a POW in Stalag IV B, before being liberated by American Army forces and he was honorably discharged on December 2, 1945. He returned to Idaho and earned his college degree at Idaho State College. In 1955, George moved his family to Sacramento where he worked for Aerojet, later switching to the federal government where he was payroll supervisor for the Selective Service. He finished his government service, retiring from the Sacramento Army Depot. He was preceded in death by his parents, both of his brothers, Nick and Manual, and his beloved wife of 57 years, Bella. He is survived by his children, Tom Karagianes of San Diego, Cindy Roberts of Fair Oaks, Dean Karagianes of Sacramento and Alex Karagianes of Cupertino. He was the grandfather to 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Due to the current pandemic, funeral services will be immediate family only. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that memorial donations be sent to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www.pancan.org., The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 616 Alhambra Blvd. Sacramento, CA. 95816, or a charity of your choice.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 14, 2020.
