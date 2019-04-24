Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lombard Funeral Home 1550 Fulton Avenue Sacramento , CA 95825 (916)-483-3297 Send Flowers Obituary

George Kotos, 81 died peacefully on April 22, 2019 in Carmichael, CA. George was an avid fisherman and could often be seen fly casting in his backyard or intently concentrating on tying delicate flies for fishing. In his 30's he bought a motorcycle and started racing in Enduro races much to his wife's dismay! George loved working with his hands and created beautiful woodwork in their home and made delicate stained glass windows. His 9 to 5 job was as a diesel mechanic at Teichert Construction for 30 years. George is preceded in death by his wife, Frances and his grandson, Nathan Scott. He is survived by his daughter, Marie Scott (Gerry) and grandsons Ian, Jason and Owen Scott. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Lombards funeral home from 3-6 with a rosary at 4. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Calvary cemetery at 10am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Wellspring Women's center or Bishops Gallegos Maternity Home.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 24, 2019

