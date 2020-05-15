On Sunday, May 10, 2020, George Ornelas, loving husband and father of nine children, passed away at the age of 62. George was born on November 15, 1957 in Roseville, CA to Jose and Sebestiania Ornelas. He graduated from Roseville High School and received his culinary degree and became a respected chef for 30 years. On May 1, 1975, he married Maria De La Cruz. They raised eight daughters and one son: Catalina, Leticia, Janet, Claudia, Nancy, Vanessa, Susana, Veronica, and George Jr. George had a passion for family gatherings and would whip up delicious food with his amazing cooking skills. One of his favorite hobbies was collecting automobiles to spend time improving them, for not only his family to admire but his friends too. He was well known for his enthusiasm of many different styles of music, such as Oldies, Romantica's, and Rancheras. He is known for his infectious laugh, strong nature, adventurous spirit, and his kind and generous heart. Nonetheless, his stubbornness. He is survived by his wife Maria, his nine children, his brother Juan, and his four sisters, Trinidad, Maria Asuncion, Susie, and Martha. A viewing service will be held on Wednesday, May 20th, 2020 at 400 Douglas Blvd, Roseville, CA 95678 from 8 am to 5 p.m. Funeral service May 21st, 2020 at Roseville Cemetery, at 10 a.m.



