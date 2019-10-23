Hecker, George Paul of Gold River, California, passed peacefully on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the age of 90. Mr. Hecker was an honorably discharged Army Veteran of the Korean War (1952-1953). He is survived by his loving wife, Josephine, after 57 years of marriage. He is also survived by his son, Daniel (Monique), sisters Florence, Elizabeth, Tillie and Caroline, all are residents of Oregon, as well as his grandchildren, Sam and Sophie. A viewing/rosary will be held on Thursday, October 24 at 6:00 p.m. and a Mass of Christian burial on Friday, October 25 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a committal with military honors. All services will be held at the Calvary Cemetery and Funeral Center, 7101 Verner Ave., Citrus Heights, CA 95621
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 23, 2019