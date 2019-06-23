Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Patrick O';Neal. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

George Patrick O'Neal was born in Kansas City, Kansas on January 19, 1940. He was called home to Jesus on May 26, 2019 He was a graduate of Sacramento High School and attended Sacramento City College. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judy, Daughter Katherine and Son Sean and two grandchildren Christopher and Katie. He was a Deputy Sheriff in the Sacramento Sheriff's Department for 30 years. He was a Training Officer in Patrol and a Detective for the rest of his career working burglary, homicide, special projects and undercover assignments. He received many commendations and awards over the years and in 1988 was named Officer of the Year by Governor George Deukmejian. He was a 49er Season ticket holder for more than 30 years. He loved playing golf with his buds, and cards with close friends. He and Judy often traveled with friends and family, or just the two of them to many wonderful countries throughout their lives, but most often to the State of Hawaii. He loved his 55 Ford Thunderbird and was so proud of the awards for the show car. He was a member of the Sheriff Department's 711 Club and the Northern California Peace Officers Association (NCPOA) and a member of the LifePointe Christian Church. Pat was loved and respected by all who knew him and will be fondly remembered. Services are scheduled for June 29, 2019 at the LifePointe Christian Church 10291 East Stockton Blvd, Elk Grove, 95624 at 11 am, followed by a Celebration of his beautiful life at 1PM at the Falls Event Center 8280 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove 95758. Judy requests donations may be made in Pat's memory to the NCPOA Scholarship fund at 8316 Niessen Way, Fair Oaks, CA 95628.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 23, 2019

