George Randolph Skopecek III (Tory), 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Community Hospital South in Greenwood, Indiana. He was born June 8, 1940 in Calexico, California to the late George R Skopecek Jr and Anne Wilder Skopecek and sibling to the late Marie Price. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Jan Ready Skopecek; sibling Eliska Skopecek-Glende); three children, Jeff Bigalow, Suzanne Kisbye, and Randy Skopecek, five grandchildren and many other family members. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be sent to the Inter-Church Food Pantry of Johnson County, PO Box 147, Whiteland, IN 46184 https://www.jcpantry.org/donate or . Visit www.flinnmaguire.net for full obituary.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 11, 2019