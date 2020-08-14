In deepest sadness we report the passing of beloved George Robert 'Bobby' Armbruster who was a father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He died July 6, 2020, after being diagnosed with cancer three weeks before. Born in Petaluma, July 15, 1952 George had many talents and interests: as a boy he swam in the Russian river and later he was on the Petaluma High School varsity swim team. He dove for abalone on the North Coast with his father G.R. Armbruster. In Kauai and Hawaii, which he considered second homes, he swam with the sea turtles and dolphins. He worked as a carpenter and farrier until he changed his career and became a soils technician. He completed the civil engineering certificate program at Santa Rosa Junior College and went on to work for the City of Sacramento Public Works Dept. His significant contribution was as a Construction Inspector II. For fifteen years he oversaw construction at city parks, roads and bike paths. His many projects added up to approximately 300,000 tons of ground pavement overlay. Outside of hard work he was an athlete, enjoying snowboarding, kayaking, swimming, gardening, fishing and especially endurance cycling on his road bike, many times averaging 400 miles per week. He completed the Death Ride in 2012 and the Kings Ridge Grand Fondo. Settling in Grass Valley after retirement he volunteered at the Performing Arts Center, radio station KVMR and the California WorldFest. He was an active member of Mountain Stream Meditation Center. As a practicing Buddhist he lived by the karmic reflections. His life creed being one of them; my actions are my only true belongingsand the ground upon which I stand. Survived and profoundly missed by his daughter and best friend Beth Armbruster, sisters Nancy Hemmingway and Marilyn Armbruster, cousins Jim Harris, Arlene Leach, Dorothy Harn, Ed Fox, Carol Fox, Denise Fox and treasured dog Payton. Gathering postponed due to CoVid concerns. Contributions in his name can be made to American Cancer Society
.