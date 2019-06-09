In his life, George passionately pursued his many interests, including sailing in San Francisco Bay and beyond, riding with the Sacramento Wheelmen, skiing at Heavenly, and golfing and scuba diving with friends. He will be remembered for his ready smile, his quick wit, and his genuine interest in everyone he met. George is survived by his wife Martha, his children Melissa Hightower (Jeff) and Geoffrey Neill (Eve Hogerheide), his five grandchildren, his siblings Jacqueline Glasgow (Steve Spencer) and Tim Neill (Thelma), his aunt Jean Boden, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Join his family and friends at Fremont Presbyterian Church, 5770 Carlson Dr. Sacramento, on June 24 at 1 p.m. to celebrate his life. A reception will follow (with ice cream!). In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the Mercy Foundation (supportmercyfoundation.org) or an organization of your choice. In his memory, please spend time outdoors doing the things you enjoy with the people you love.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 9, 2019