George Edward Schmidt was called home to our Lord on October 21, 2019. Born May 31, 1923 to Edward L and Laura M Schmidt in Alton, Illinois, he graduated from the University of Illinois and served in the Navy Seabees. In 1950 he married Mary Alice Boerner, also from Alton. He was a civil engineer in San Bernardino with the State Division of Highways (Caltrans), and after receiving a Masters Degree in Water Quality Engineering he moved to Sacramento with Mary and their 5 children, where he had a long career as a senior engineer for the California State Water Quality Control Board. George energetically devoted himself to Mary and his family. He was a loving, dependable father and we have lovely childhood memories with him. He loved to take us on family road trips back to Illinois to visit his and Mary's families; to New York City, Yellowstone, Yosemite, Lake Tahoe and countless wonderful places in the west. He shared his love of the outdoors on trips to the Sierras and the coast and introduced his children to skiing, tennis, camping and hiking. When we were toddlers, he delighted us with rides on his back through the local swimming pool. When we were older, he taught us to dive into the ocean waves before they broke and come up to the calm surface after they passed. One piece of advice he gave us was to never leave for a trip without a swimsuit. He was a charming man who enjoyed people and had a ready smile and contagious laugh. When Mary became ill, George tirelessly oversaw her care at home for many years and at Pioneer House in their later years. Mary died in 2010 after 60 years of marriage. Throughout his life, George was a faithful, devout Catholic with few personal needs and much charity to all. He brought joy to many. George was predeceased by his daughter Mary Ann (Ron) Duke and will be deeply missed and forever in the hearts of his children Steve (Liz), Barbara (Rob) Bertolani, Cindy and Caroline (Tim) Quinn, 10 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. The Schmidt family would like to especially thank the kind staff of Pioneer House for all the gracious and attentive care provided. Funeral service will be on Saturday, November 2 at noon at St Mary Cemetery & Funeral Center, 6509 Fruitridge Rd, Sacramento, CA 95820

