On March 22, George Chalmers, son of Roy Miller Chalmers and Regina Louise Chalmers, passed away from a respiratory illness. He was residing in a nursing home in Stockton, California, where he was cared for by Davy Sars. George had been physically frail for several years, but he would often bounce back. George was born in Georgia while his father was stationed there during World War II. His mother brought him back to her home in Lodi, and they all moved to Waimea, Kauai, Hawaii, after the war. When George was four years old, his family moved to Stockton, California, where George and his two younger sisters attended Annunciation Elementary School. After his family moved to Sacramento, George completed high school at Christian Brothers High School. George earned a bachelor's degree in a pre-med program at the University of California, Davis, with a major in philosophy; and he earned his medical degree at the University of California, Irvine. After his residency at UC Davis, George served as Battalion Surgeon of the 1st Battalion in the 26th Infantry, stationed in Göppingen, Germany. After serving for two years, Captain Chalmers returned to civilian life in California and practiced medicine as an anesthesiologist for many years, in Sacramento, Hollister, and Red Bluff. Throughout his life, George had an avid interest in music and philosophy. An accomplished guitarist, he played in several bands. He is remembered lovingly by his sisters, Susan and Annette, by his cousins, Mike, Kim, Kent, and Craig, and by their children. A celebration of George's life will be scheduled after the Corona virus pandemic subsides. George would have supported the charities Operation Smile and .

