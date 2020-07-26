1/
George Snyder
George Clement Snyder, 94, of Glenside, Pennsylvania, passed away on July 22, 2020 in Sacramento, California. During World War II, George served as a lieutenant JG in the United States Navy submarine force. He graduated from Yale University in 1946 and later obtained a graduate degree from MIT. In 1953 he married Gladys and raised a beautiful family. He worked at Campbell Soup Co. for 29 years before purchasing and leading Thunder Machine. George was a man of God and served in various leadership roles at All Saints Episcopal Church. His integrity, service and determination were an inspiration to everyone he met. He is survived by his loving wife, Gladys, of 67 years, Greg & Pam, Richard & Laura and granddaughter Victoria. He is very loved and will be missed dearly.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 26, 2020.
