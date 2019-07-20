Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George T. Carasco. View Sign Service Information East Lawn Elk Grove 9189 Stockton Boulevard Elk Grove , CA 95624 (916)-732-2031 Send Flowers Obituary

Our precious Daddy went to his forever home in heaven July 17, 2019. He had a broken heart from losing his precious wife, Betty Jean, just a year ago, but he created new memories living with his daughter, Pam and son-in-law, Steve. His favorites were his morning rosary in song and evening sunsets with a rum and coke. Dad made many friends in El Dorado county where he developed ranches into estate lots creating the opportunity for families to live The American Dream. He loved cattle ranching, fishing, hunting, the 49ers, USC football, and Nascar racing. He always cherished fishing with his buddies and the elk hunts he enjoyed with Steve. He was the proud head of his family which included Victoria Valine (Jeffery), Randall Carasco (deceased), Pamela Gould (Steven), grandchildren Christina Uribe (Gary), Morgan Gould, Julie Spiker (John), Brandy Berrian (Michael), and Jay Valine, great-grand-children Hunter, Jake, Caleb, Jase, and Madison, dear friends Bill Kinsey and Vickie Tereau, and caregivers Guadalupe Delgadillo and Sam Toganara. Visitation will be held July 23 at 4:00-7:00 pm, followed by a special rosary in song at 7:00 pm in the chapel at East Lawn Memorial Park Elk Grove. Funeral mass to be held July 24 at 10:00 am at St. Maria Goretti Church in Elk Grove, followed by graveside service at East Lawn Memorial Park Elk Grove.

