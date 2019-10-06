Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George W. "Gil" Ehrman Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

George "Gil" W. Ehrman, Jr., of Citrus Heights, passed away from cancer on September 11. George was born in St. Paul, MN on June 20, 1936, to George W. Ehrman, Sr. and Rose Sarro. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia, five children, 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two siblings. George joined the Air Force at 17 and was stationed in England where he met his wife Patricia Starmer. He retired after 20 years and went to work for the federal government, eventually retiring as a Civil Engineer Environmental Control Superintendent. He then began his third and favorite career as an antique dealer and manned a booth at the Antique Trove in Roseville for many years. Always ready with a joke and a smile, George loved life and his family. He was "the most interesting man in the world" and at 83, still the best looking in the room. An internment ceremony will be held on Saturday, October 12, at 10:30 am at the Roseville cemetery. A celebration of George's life will follow at noon at the Oak Crest Village clubhouse in Citrus Heights.

George "Gil" W. Ehrman, Jr., of Citrus Heights, passed away from cancer on September 11. George was born in St. Paul, MN on June 20, 1936, to George W. Ehrman, Sr. and Rose Sarro. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia, five children, 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two siblings. George joined the Air Force at 17 and was stationed in England where he met his wife Patricia Starmer. He retired after 20 years and went to work for the federal government, eventually retiring as a Civil Engineer Environmental Control Superintendent. He then began his third and favorite career as an antique dealer and manned a booth at the Antique Trove in Roseville for many years. Always ready with a joke and a smile, George loved life and his family. He was "the most interesting man in the world" and at 83, still the best looking in the room. An internment ceremony will be held on Saturday, October 12, at 10:30 am at the Roseville cemetery. A celebration of George's life will follow at noon at the Oak Crest Village clubhouse in Citrus Heights. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 6, 2019

