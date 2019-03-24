Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Warren Rhodes. View Sign

George was born Wednesday, November 26, 1925, to Henry Edwin and Alice Eva Rhodes in Sacramento, California. He passed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, quietly while at home with his wife and family nearby at the age of 93. George, whose default was "happy", frequently laughed thinking of something clever to say that would at the very least bring delighted smiles to those honored enough to be in his company. George attended Sacramento Junior and Senior High Schools. He was in the graduating class of 1944. He enjoyed acting in school plays, running track, and student government. George was a member of the school Senate and a three-time class president. In 1944, our country was engulfed in World War II. It was at that time that he was inducted in the Army where he was positioned as a guard over prisoners of war. George performed several jobs before gaining employment with McClellan Air Force Base, working as an Inventory Management Specialist of F1-11s. It was there that he met and married Ruth, his treasured wife of 34 years. George was predeceased by his father Henry, his mother Alice, and his brother Charles. George is survived by his wife Ruth Rhodes, his brother Wally Rhodes (Mary Ellen); his children Stanley Rhodes (Janet) and Kathy Eggar (Stanley); step-children Trudy Uitti, Teresa Bors (Louis), and Linus Rapien; grandchildren Kevin Rhodes (Michelle), Todd Rhodes, Sarah Black (Morgan), Matthew Rhodes (Emily), Gregory Rhodes (Erin); step-grandchildren Rebecca Keller, Nicole Bors Galford (Damien), Christine Bors; great-grandchildren (Kevin and Shawna) Hannah, Caleb, Rebekkah, Joshua, Elijah, Jedidiah, (Todd and Tammy) Macy, Delaney, Jacob, (Gregory and Erin) Freya Rhodes, and (Damien and Nicole) Everett and Fiona Galford; as well as numerous nephews and nieces. George is a soul that delights in humor, family, and friends. A fan of the Kings and of most other sports, he especially enjoyed a great game of golf. Sweet George, we love and miss your sparkling eyes, your loving smile and comforting hugs. Until we see you again, forever our love. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the . To donate go to: https://donate3.cancer.org The family wants to especially acknowledge VITAS Hospice. We appreciate you more than we could ever possibly express. A memorial service has been scheduled to honor George: 11:00 a.m.; Friday, March 29, 2019; Light of the Hills Lutheran Church; 3100 Rodeo Road Cameron Park, California 95682 Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 24, 2019

