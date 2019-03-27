George Warren Rhodes

George Warren Rhodes, 93, of Citrus Heights, CA, passed away March 12, 2019. He was born on November 26, 1925, to Henry Edwin and Alice Eva Rhodes. A memorial service is scheduled 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 29, 2019, at Light of the Hills Lutheran Church in Cameron Park. For family and memorial service information or to share condolences, please visit www.mountvernonmemorial.com
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 27, 2019
