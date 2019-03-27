George Warren Rhodes, 93, of Citrus Heights, CA, passed away March 12, 2019. He was born on November 26, 1925, to Henry Edwin and Alice Eva Rhodes. A memorial service is scheduled 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 29, 2019, at Light of the Hills Lutheran Church in Cameron Park. For family and memorial service information or to share condolences, please visit www.mountvernonmemorial.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Warren Rhodes.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 27, 2019