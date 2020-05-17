Dr. Oatis was born in Danbury, CT on June 25, 1938, the son of George W. Oatis, Sr. and Ruth Niland Oatis. He attended public schools and graduated from Danbury High School in 1956. He graduated from the University of Maryland, College Park, MD, receiving a B.S. Degree in Zoology in 1960. From there, he attended the Baltimore College of Dental Surgery, University of Maryland Dental School, graduating in 1963 with a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree. He interned in oral surgery at the Johns Hopkins Hospital from 1963-1964. He entered active duty in the Navy in July 1964, instrumental in treating maxillofacial injuries. From 1967-1968, he was a resident in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at the University of Alabama, Birmingham. He completed his residency at the Naval Hospital, Philadelphia, PA, in 1970. He received diplomatic status in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in 1973. During his active duty, Dr. Oatis received the following: Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Second Meritorious Unit Commendation, Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit Citation Civil Color (1st Class), Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Armed Forces Meritorious Unit Citation (Gallantry Cross). In 1988, Dr. Oatis received the Navy Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service from October 1983 to August 1984 at the Naval Hospital, Bethesda, MD. He retired from the Navy in 1984 after 20 years with the rank of Captain. Dr. Oatis entered private practice of Oral Maxillofacial Surgery in 1984 in Roseville and Folsom. He was a member of numerous professional societies, including being a Fellow in the American College of Dentists, International College of Dentists and Pierre Fauchard Academy. An author of over 29 professional articles, he retired in 2014. Dr. Oatis was preceded in death by his parents, wife Elma Powell Oatis, son Wayne Francis Oatis and sister Nancy Lou Kratky. Dr. Oatis was an active pilot for 61 years, avid golfer and skier. He was a volunteer at the California Air Museum and member of Valley Springs Presbyterian Church. Dr. Oatis leaves his wife Elsie of Roseville, CA, son George William III of Buckeye, AZ, daughter Diana Winans of Orangevale, CA and daughter-in-law Cindy Oatis of Huntington Beach, CA, 4 step-daughters, 9 grandchildren, 7 step-grandchildren and 12 step-great grandchildren. George was loved very much. Memorial service to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 17, 2020.