Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgene Ragusa. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Georgene Ragusa passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020 surrounded by her family after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Georgene was born to George and Bernyce Zuccaro on February 3, 1936. She grew up and attended schools in East Sacramento, graduating from St. Joseph Academy for Girls. Georgene worked for Dr. Bert Daley until she had her first child. She was a dedicated wife of 64 years to her husband Tony Ragusa and a devoted mother to her four children and grandchildren. Georgene was an active volunteer in the Mercy Guild and in the Sacramento Junior League where she enjoyed working the Annual Rummage Sale and performing with the Children's Theater Program. Georgene was also active in Parent Clubs at St. Francis High School and Jesuit High School. After raising her children, Georgene became a travel agent for Patterson Travel, a job she loved. She thrived on arranging trips for clients, friends, and family. Georgene and Tony traveled extensively but she most enjoyed her trips to Spain, Italy and to meet family in Sicily. Georgene is survived by her husband Tony Ragusa, her daughter Mary Ann Ragusa (Tom Nardinelli), her sons, Michael Ragusa, Mark Ragusa (Karen), and Matthew Ragusa (Liz Miranda) and her four grandchildren, Joey Nardinelli (Tori), Daniel Nardinelli, Jacob Ragusa and Katherine Ragusa. Many cousins, dear friends and Godchildren will miss her. The family would like to thank the staff at Mercy McMahon Terrace, Apex Caregivers and Snowline Hospice for their loving care of Georgene. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Sacramento Children's Home (

Georgene Ragusa passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020 surrounded by her family after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Georgene was born to George and Bernyce Zuccaro on February 3, 1936. She grew up and attended schools in East Sacramento, graduating from St. Joseph Academy for Girls. Georgene worked for Dr. Bert Daley until she had her first child. She was a dedicated wife of 64 years to her husband Tony Ragusa and a devoted mother to her four children and grandchildren. Georgene was an active volunteer in the Mercy Guild and in the Sacramento Junior League where she enjoyed working the Annual Rummage Sale and performing with the Children's Theater Program. Georgene was also active in Parent Clubs at St. Francis High School and Jesuit High School. After raising her children, Georgene became a travel agent for Patterson Travel, a job she loved. She thrived on arranging trips for clients, friends, and family. Georgene and Tony traveled extensively but she most enjoyed her trips to Spain, Italy and to meet family in Sicily. Georgene is survived by her husband Tony Ragusa, her daughter Mary Ann Ragusa (Tom Nardinelli), her sons, Michael Ragusa, Mark Ragusa (Karen), and Matthew Ragusa (Liz Miranda) and her four grandchildren, Joey Nardinelli (Tori), Daniel Nardinelli, Jacob Ragusa and Katherine Ragusa. Many cousins, dear friends and Godchildren will miss her. The family would like to thank the staff at Mercy McMahon Terrace, Apex Caregivers and Snowline Hospice for their loving care of Georgene. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Sacramento Children's Home ( www.kidshome.org ) or the ( ). The family will have a private service at a later date. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.