Georgene Ragusa passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020 surrounded by her family after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Georgene was born to George and Bernyce Zuccaro on February 3, 1936. She grew up and attended schools in East Sacramento, graduating from St. Joseph Academy for Girls. Georgene worked for Dr. Bert Daley until she had her first child. She was a dedicated wife of 64 years to her husband Tony Ragusa and a devoted mother to her four children and grandchildren. Georgene was an active volunteer in the Mercy Guild and in the Sacramento Junior League where she enjoyed working the Annual Rummage Sale and performing with the Children's Theater Program. Georgene was also active in Parent Clubs at St. Francis High School and Jesuit High School. After raising her children, Georgene became a travel agent for Patterson Travel, a job she loved. She thrived on arranging trips for clients, friends, and family. Georgene and Tony traveled extensively but she most enjoyed her trips to Spain, Italy and to meet family in Sicily. Georgene is survived by her husband Tony Ragusa, her daughter Mary Ann Ragusa (Tom Nardinelli), her sons, Michael Ragusa, Mark Ragusa (Karen), and Matthew Ragusa (Liz Miranda) and her four grandchildren, Joey Nardinelli (Tori), Daniel Nardinelli, Jacob Ragusa and Katherine Ragusa. Many cousins, dear friends and Godchildren will miss her. The family would like to thank the staff at Mercy McMahon Terrace, Apex Caregivers and Snowline Hospice for their loving care of Georgene. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Sacramento Children's Home (www.kidshome.org) or the (). The family will have a private service at a later date.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 26, 2020