Georgia Juanita Johnson Town Muncy was born in Talihina, OK, on June 20, 1929, and passed away on July 31, 2019, in Riverside, CA, at the age of 90. She was the daughter of Jess Johnson Town and Ruth (Owens) Town McCoy, both predeceased her. Her only sibling Jess Tillman Town passed away in 1986. Georgia was a proud member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and attended Chilocco Indian School near Newkirk, OK. She married Edward Muncy and moved to California and settled in Sacramento. After her husband passed away Georgia moved to Banning, CA and made her home with her son Bill and daughter-in-law Frances for the past 15 years. Georgia worked at the Sutter Club, The Dante Club, Campbell Soup and Almond Growers, all in Sacramento. She was a great cook and no one ever left her home hungry. She loved country western music, working in her garden and wagering on the occasional horse race. She will be greatly missed by her son, Bill Muncy and his wife Frances; grandson John Muncy; great-grandson Nathan Muncy; great-great-grandson Gregory Bill Muncy; sister-in-law Jane Town, and nieces and nephews. A graveside memorial service will be held at the San Gorgonio Memorial Park Cemetery, 2201 N. San Gorgonio Ave., Banning, CA 92220, on August 8, 2019, at 10:00 am. The Muncy family appreciates all your kind thoughts and prayers.

