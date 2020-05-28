Georgia Mae "Jay" (Faucette) Jefferson, 81, passed away from a non-COVID related illness on Monday, May 18, 2020. Georgia Mae was born in Washington, Arkansas on September 12, 1938 to the late Raymond Faucette and Annie (Hindman) Peyton. She was raised by her grandparents Hardin and Daisy Hindman. Georgia Mae was given the nickname Jay by her grandfather. Georgia was the valedictorian of her class at Lincoln High School in Arkansas. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age when she was a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Washington, Arkansas. Georgia Mae traveled with her husband Joe and her family to Air Force bases all over the world, finally settling on Rotherton Way in Sacramento, CA in 1975 She was an excellent cook, and was especially known for her sweet potato pies and various cakes. She loved her garden and fishing. Affectionately known as "Mother Jefferson" to many, she made everyone who came into her home feel like it was their own. In 1976, Georgia joined Deliverance Temple #3 and even though the church changed names and pastors over the years, Georgia remained loyal to her faith. Over the years, she held many roles in the church, including Treasurer, member of the Women's Ministry and Sunday School Superintendent. If you asked her what church she belonged to, she would tell you her current house of worship, Christian Faith. She was loving, sweet and feisty. Georgia is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Joe and daughters Regina (Jefferson) Grant and Gwendolyn Jefferson. Her memory will forever be cherished by her brother Larry C. Peyton (Juanita) of Little Rock, Arkansas; daughters Lori Sparks (Maurice) of Sacramento, California and Latonya Jefferson of Drexel Hill, PA; son Myron Jefferson of Sacramento; granddaughter Annjannett Jefferson and her partner Jeff Burgess of Sacramento; Great-grandson Dominic Burgess of Sacramento; and a host of extended family and friends. She will be missed. There will be a viewing on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 5pm-7pm at Sacramento Memorial Lawn, 6100 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95824. A private service and burial will follow at a later date.



