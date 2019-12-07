Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgia Margie Allen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A centenarian (almost 101), Margie was the youngest of 12 kids, born to German immigrants Karl and Marie Horn, in Folsom, CA. In 1955 she married her life partner, Al Allen and for 64 years they were devoted to each other. Al raised her 3 sons, from her first marriage, as his own. After retirement, she and Al traveled with the Bedouins Trailer Club and were very involved in Shrine activities. They volunteered for La Casita and other orgs. She was a long-time member of Eastern Star and Ila Neb. She was always ready to help and made many life-long friends in these groups. She was pivotal in keeping the annual Horn Family Reunion going until the last of her siblings were gone. She was a proud "stubborn" German. Margie was pre-deceased by her son Stuart Flood and her 5 sisters and 6 brothers. She is survived by her beloved husband Al, sons Stanley Flood (Susan) and Stephen Flood (Teri), and 5 grandkids: Tom, Tammy, Stephanie, Christian and Robbie. She was Great Grandmother to Payton, Kiana, Austin, Brielle, Hayden and Jackson. She is also survived by a large extended family of whom she was very proud. The family wishes to acknowledge and thank Sutter Hospice and her loving care-givers Marie and Maggie and their family, all of whom made her final days dignified and peaceful. There will be no funeral. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 7, 2019

