Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgia Marie Hudson. View Sign

Georgia Marie Hudson of Roseville, 19, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly from natural causes on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Her family was at her side. She was an outstanding student at UC Davis, having started college at the early age of 14. Georgia was the valedictorian of East Nicolaus High School in 2017 and she had attended Pleasant Grove School nearby. Georgia was a real gem who always put others ahead of herself. She was thoughtful, intelligent, and generous. She loved to travel; she had visited 24 states, Germany, and Canada. She had a great sense of humor. Georgia is survived by sister Carolina Elizabeth Hudson, parents Thomas Nowlen Hudson and Carlene Marie Hudson, grandparents George and Marie Burnsed, grandmother Sylvia Hudson, cousins Daisy Copperwaite and Madalyn & Wyatt Burnsed, uncles Robert Hudson, Shawn Burnsed, and Paul Copperwaite, aunts Jeannette Copperwaite, Brandi Burnsed, and Elaine Hudson, and many loving relatives and friends. She made the world a better place in her short life and she will be truly missed.

Georgia Marie Hudson of Roseville, 19, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly from natural causes on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Her family was at her side. She was an outstanding student at UC Davis, having started college at the early age of 14. Georgia was the valedictorian of East Nicolaus High School in 2017 and she had attended Pleasant Grove School nearby. Georgia was a real gem who always put others ahead of herself. She was thoughtful, intelligent, and generous. She loved to travel; she had visited 24 states, Germany, and Canada. She had a great sense of humor. Georgia is survived by sister Carolina Elizabeth Hudson, parents Thomas Nowlen Hudson and Carlene Marie Hudson, grandparents George and Marie Burnsed, grandmother Sylvia Hudson, cousins Daisy Copperwaite and Madalyn & Wyatt Burnsed, uncles Robert Hudson, Shawn Burnsed, and Paul Copperwaite, aunts Jeannette Copperwaite, Brandi Burnsed, and Elaine Hudson, and many loving relatives and friends. She made the world a better place in her short life and she will be truly missed. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close