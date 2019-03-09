Georgia Marie Hudson of Roseville, 19, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly from natural causes on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Her family was at her side. She was an outstanding student at UC Davis, having started college at the early age of 14. Georgia was the valedictorian of East Nicolaus High School in 2017 and she had attended Pleasant Grove School nearby. Georgia was a real gem who always put others ahead of herself. She was thoughtful, intelligent, and generous. She loved to travel; she had visited 24 states, Germany, and Canada. She had a great sense of humor. Georgia is survived by sister Carolina Elizabeth Hudson, parents Thomas Nowlen Hudson and Carlene Marie Hudson, grandparents George and Marie Burnsed, grandmother Sylvia Hudson, cousins Daisy Copperwaite and Madalyn & Wyatt Burnsed, uncles Robert Hudson, Shawn Burnsed, and Paul Copperwaite, aunts Jeannette Copperwaite, Brandi Burnsed, and Elaine Hudson, and many loving relatives and friends. She made the world a better place in her short life and she will be truly missed.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 9, 2019