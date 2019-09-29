Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgia S. Barton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A beautiful spirit left this world when Georgia S. Barton entered into heaven on August 27, 2019, at the age of 98. She was born and raised on a farm in Callaway, Nebraska. The daughter of George and Florence (Eddy) Sterner, she was the youngest of five children. Georgia obtained her bachelor's degree and teaching credential from Nebraska State Teachers College, Kearney. After teaching one year, she accepted a position with the US Bureau of Reclamation's Hoover Dam project in Boulder City, Nevada. There she met the love of her life, Beverly Bernard "Dutch" Barton, following his return from the war. They married in 1946 and transferred to Sacramento in 1956. With the birth of her children, Georgia became a full-time homemaker. She embraced her family completely, as an expert seamstress, gourmet cook, and supporter of every member's activities. She will be remembered for her amazing hospitality, always providing a place to stay and delicious meals for family and friends. She delighted in many family vacations, and fishing with her husband in the Sacramento River, the Sierras, and along the northern California coast. She also had a great love for San Francisco. Georgia will be greatly missed, but her gracious, loving spirit will remain in the hearts of her daughters, Pamela and Beverly, and with those who knew her. Per her request there will be no service.

A beautiful spirit left this world when Georgia S. Barton entered into heaven on August 27, 2019, at the age of 98. She was born and raised on a farm in Callaway, Nebraska. The daughter of George and Florence (Eddy) Sterner, she was the youngest of five children. Georgia obtained her bachelor's degree and teaching credential from Nebraska State Teachers College, Kearney. After teaching one year, she accepted a position with the US Bureau of Reclamation's Hoover Dam project in Boulder City, Nevada. There she met the love of her life, Beverly Bernard "Dutch" Barton, following his return from the war. They married in 1946 and transferred to Sacramento in 1956. With the birth of her children, Georgia became a full-time homemaker. She embraced her family completely, as an expert seamstress, gourmet cook, and supporter of every member's activities. She will be remembered for her amazing hospitality, always providing a place to stay and delicious meals for family and friends. She delighted in many family vacations, and fishing with her husband in the Sacramento River, the Sierras, and along the northern California coast. She also had a great love for San Francisco. Georgia will be greatly missed, but her gracious, loving spirit will remain in the hearts of her daughters, Pamela and Beverly, and with those who knew her. Per her request there will be no service. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close