Georgia Vallas

April 16, 1931 - October 12, 2020

Elk Grove, California - Georgia Vallas, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on October 12, 2020. Georgia was born 89 years ago in Santa Ana, California to parents Vasiliki and Thomas Lambros, who immigrated from Greece in the 1920's. After graduating from high school, she attended Santa Ana College and soon met her husband, Jack Vallas. Jack had a long, successful career with the California Highway Patrol, beginning in southern California, eventually leading to a move to Elk Grove in 1975 where they made their final home. Georgia treasured many long and close friendships with the wives she met through the CHP. On his 90th birthday surrounded by their friends and family, Jack said of Georgia: "On a Sunday morning, on a hilltop in San Bernardino, at a Greek church picnic, I first laid eyes on Georgia in a blue dress, high heels, and a ponytail." It was love at first sight. They were engaged three weeks later and made a beautiful life together, raising four children during their marriage that spanned nearly 66 years built on love, tenderness and devotion. Georgia found joy and meaning in spending time with Jack, her children, and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchild, who all adoringly called her "Yaya". She loved boating and fishing on the Sacramento Delta where she enjoyed the community of other boaters, and formed sweet memories there with her grandchildren. She also took great pride in her work with various title companies over the years, retiring in 1993 as an escrow officer from Fidelity National Title in Sacramento. Georgia was an incredibly fun, caring, outgoing person with friends and strangers alike, and always had a sparkle about her. Her husband, family and friends meant everything to her. Her warm smile and gentle, loving nature will live forever in our memories. She will be dearly missed. Georgia is survived by her loving husband Jack; daughters Stefany Woodson (Larry), and Andrea Cepeda (Mike); sons Mark Vallas and Paul Vallas; grandchildren Jack Woodson (Margaret), Alex, Michael and Maria Woodson, Robby, Lexie and Emma Cepeda, Kaitlyn Poteat (Keith) and great-grandchild Nora Poteat. She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon.





