On this day July 18, 2019 God received another angel, Georgiana French Banks passed and is now with her husband in Heaven. Georgiana and Ian were married for 67 years and are survived by their three children, Heather, Victoria, and Craig. They are also survived by their four grand children Alex and Lily (Heather's) and Larissa and Rob (Victoria's). As well as her great-grand-children (Sebastian and Oliver) children of Alex and Brianne. Ian and Georgiana came from very challenging beginnings in Glasgow, Scotland and Akron, Ohio respectively but happily met marrying in Denver, Colorado in 1942. During the war years Georgiana held a stellar post in the business world at Standard Oil as an Executive Secretary. Ian served with the 8th Air Force, Bomb Group 466 in Norwich, England. He was distinguished with 7 bronze medals in a number of European theaters landing on the beach in Normandy on D-day. He ended his career as a Lt. Colonel in the USAF. Georgiana and Ian moved to Ventura in 1959 with their three children. Ian worked at Point Magu Naval Station and Georgiana raised the children and began a lengthy career in child development. Both were greatly loved by many in the community for their never-ending commitment to helping others. Georgiana and Ian over the years developed a deep belief and practice of the Christian faith that guided their lives for decades. Now they are free from the bonds and challenges of this world and exist in bliss with their father Jesus Christ.

