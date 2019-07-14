Georgia, as she was known to her friends and family, was born in Geneva, Illinois to Wilbur and Ruth Julius. She grew up in Chicago and after a year in college, she and her best friend Marion decided to see more of the world. To start their journey, they drove down to Texas and got jobs as civil servants where she met a young Air Force officer who later became her husband. Their three children were each born in different parts of Texas. Her dream of seeing the world came true when they transferred to Germany where they lived in a village instead of on the base because it was important to Georgia that the family experience the life and culture of the community. Every summer the family spent a month traveling to different countries in Europe in their VW van camping and occasionally staying in quaint hotels. After spending 4 years in Germany, they were transferred to Sacramento, California. When the children were old enough, Georgia decided to go back to college to earn her degree. She received her teaching credential and started her career as an educator. She became one of the first women to become a principal in the San Juan Unified School District where she flourished and made lifetime friends. When Georgia retired, she resumed her travels seeing the world by riverboat cruises. She enjoyed excursions with her friends to the family cabin at Tahoe and Sea Ranch. She was a voracious reader and was always curious about everything in the world. She loved dogs, especially Dachshunds. She volunteered at the library and donated lots of books to the ASPCA book sale. She was compassionate and was a person of high integrity and will be deeply missed by everyone who was lucky enough to know her. She was preceded in death by her husband Jacob Schales and her eldest daughter Marion. She is survived by her children Paula and Scott and grandchildren Sarah and Brian. A private memorial to celebrate her life will be held for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SPCA.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 14, 2019