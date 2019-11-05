Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Alan Young. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On October 30th, Gerald Alan Young lost his battle with cancer while surrounded by close family. He fought with great strength, courage, faith and hope until the very end. A native of Sacramento, Gerald was born on January 29, 1956 as the youngest of four children to Carol and James Young. He is survived by his wife Diana Yribe Young, his daughter Amanda, son Phillip (Kailie) and newborn granddaughter Blake LeeAnn, who entered this world 10 weeks prematurely to meet her Grandpa. He was also a beloved brother to Connie (John), and Sharon (David), brother-in-law, Uncle and Great Uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Fred Young; nephew, Justin Young and father, James Young. He met his best friend and the love of his life, Diana while working at Farmers Insurance in Sacramento. They were happily married for 36 years and they have owned and operated Mid Cal Body Shop, a successful automotive business, for the past 28 years. Gerald worked hard all his life and was a master of many trades. His passions were restoring cars, riding quads, working in the yard and helping others, but nothing gave him more joy than his family and friends. Gerald was very active in the community through the Stockton Sunrise Rotary Club. He volunteered his time for many community events and helped coordinate the Asparagus Festival for over 20 years. His kindness was evident in all aspects of his life. Gerald was a fun-loving, joyful person whose smile, sense of humor and zest for life will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

