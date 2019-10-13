Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Bays. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gerald "Jerry" Forbes Bays, 83, of Sacramento died October 1, 2019 surrounded in love by his family after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Jerry was born May 7, 1936 in WV to Lew & Janet Bays. He graduated '58 from Stanford then served 2 years as lieutenant on USS Midway. Jerry met his wife, Claudia (from rival UC Berkeley), both working summer jobs at the Kelloggs' factory in San Leandro. Married in '61, they moved around the US while he worked for Maxwell House Coffee. They finally settled in '69 with their four children in Sacramento where Jerry became an investment counselor. His goal: make every client's investment successful. Jerry and Claudia were active: loved dancing, travelling, camping/fishing, hosting parties, Stanford events They were lifelong "Mariners" and active members of Fremont Presbyterian, University Presbyterian and Sierra Vista Community Churches. He served on the Sacramento Symphony Board & the Sacramento Regional Foundation, coordinated medical students at the UC Davis Medical Center and volunteered in the community. Jerry was true to his Eagle Scout values, serving both God and Country, always prepared. Jerry was a rock, a model for all, especially on how to deal with serious health issues. He was always upbeat, kept doing as much as he could, with never a hint of self-pity. He is survived by his wife, 4 children and 4 grandchildren. In celebration of Jerry's life, please join the family at 3pm on Oct 26, 2019 at Sierra Vista Community Church, 890 Morse, Sac. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sierra Vista Community Church or the Parkinson's Assoc. of Northern California

